Man charged in stabbing of girlfriend and daughter

An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 46-year-old convicted felon accused of brutally attacking his estranged girlfriend and their 17-year-old daughter in Mililani.

The grand jury returned an indictment against Michael P. Gibbs on Tuesday, charging him with second- degree attempted murder and two counts of second- degree assault in connection with the Sept. 19 stabbing attack.

He is scheduled to appear at his arraignment Monday at Circuit Court. Gibbs remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police said he stabbed his girlfriend, Patience Sallas, multiple times with a pocket knife on Waimakua Drive the morning of Sept. 19.

Their daughter tried to pull Gibbs off Sallas when he allegedly assaulted his daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend.

Patience Sallas, 45, remains in the intensive care unit at The Queen’s Medical Center after she sustained seven stab wounds to her head, face, chest and neck in the attack, according to her mother, Pamela Sallas.

She noted her daughter may not be able to walk again after she suffered spinal nerve damage.

Patience Sallas and Gibbs’ daughter received nearly 100 stitches to deep cuts to her face.

Family members said Patience Sallas has attempted to leave the abusive relationship but has been in fear of and manipulated by Gibbs.

Past court records revealed his history of domestic violence against his girlfriend. In 2006, he was convicted with assault, abuse of a family or household member and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle involving two separate cases that occurred in 2005.

In one case, he punched Patience Sallas, causing a broken nose, fractured eye socket and concussion. In another case, he choked her, causing her to pass out. At some point after she regained consciousness, she fled her home with their two daughters who were 3 and 11 at the time. Gibbs chased her before a witness intervened and he drove off in her car.

Past court records noted he abused crystal methamphetamine.

Pamela Sallas has criticized the judicial system for failing to protect her daughter. “He’s a violent man,” she said.

He has a criminal record of 86 arrests and 37 convictions.