On the Move: Kan, James, Botalla and Chilcote

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Kenny Kan senior vice president and chief development officer, recently serving in a corporate finance and strategic planning capacity for Outrigger; as well as vice president, capital markets and treasurer for Alexander & Baldwin- Hawaii. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.