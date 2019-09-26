 On the Move: Kan, James, Botalla and Chilcote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Kan, James, Botalla and Chilcote

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Kenny Kan senior vice president and chief development officer, recently serving in a corporate finance and strategic planning capacity for Outrigger; as well as vice president, capital markets and treasurer for Alexander & Baldwin- Hawaii. Read more

