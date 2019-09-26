On the Move: Kan, James, Botalla and Chilcote

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Kenny Kan senior vice president and chief development officer, recently serving in a corporate finance and strategic planning capacity for Outrigger; as well as vice president, capital markets and treasurer for Alexander & Baldwin- Hawaii. Read more

>> Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Kenny Kan senior vice president and chief development officer, recently serving in a corporate finance and strategic planning capacity for Outrigger; as well as vice president, capital markets and treasurer for Alexander & Baldwin- Hawaii. Kan’s experience also includes chief financial officer for The Resort group in Hawaii, vice president for private equity firm Grove in New York and portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs in Tokyo.

>> Bowers + Kubota (B+K) has announced the following new hires: Victoria James, project specialist; Fabrizio Botalla, IT coordinator and Aaron Chilcote, project inspector.

