 Southwest moves up new service dates, adds more flights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Southwest moves up new service dates, adds more flights

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

Aggressive expansion by Southwest Airlines means that before its first year of service is completed the carrier will have more than quadrupled its daily seats flying into and between the Hawaiian islands. Read more

