 Supreme Court’s appeal of injection well case in murky waters on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Supreme Court’s appeal of injection well case in murky waters on Maui

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Members of the Maui County Council majority and their attorneys insist it is over. Read more

Previous Story
Kailua-Kona to welcome largest cruise ship to ever make a port call in the bay
Next Story
Southwest moves up new service dates, adds more flights

Scroll Up