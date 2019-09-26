 UH gets funding to expand cancer center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH gets funding to expand cancer center

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center has received a $6.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, allowing construction of a cutting-edge clinical research center that will offer greater access to experimental treatments for cancer patients in Hawaii. Read more

