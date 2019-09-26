8 Days a Week: Your guide to plan the week ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive listing of events coming up over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

TODAY, SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Darci Carlson: Outlaw country artist brings her honky tonk sound from Seattle to Honolulu. 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Nashville Waikiki, 9 p.m. Saturday at Downbeat Lounge and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Irish Rose Saloon. 721-1807

TODAY

“Kupuna Korner”: Music and stories of Waikiki’s golden era by from Teresa Bright, Kumu James Dela Cruz, Aunty Iwalani Tseu and Aunty Pikake Enos. 6-8 p.m., Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel, third floor at Deck. Free; reserve table seating at queenkapiolani.com

Robben Ford: One of the world’s premier electric guitarists, known for his blues playing and overall versatility. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

Oahu Intertribal Council Cultural Presentation: Demonstration of the North American Indian powwow style of dancing. 5-5:45 p.m., Windward Mall Center Court. windwardmall.com

Micro Mania Wrestling: Athletic pro wrestling show with a touch of comedy, featuring micro athletes who are short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment. 8 p.m., The Republik. $15-$25. jointherepublik.com

Local Band Showcase: Indie rock from Chocho, Peter Bond and the Whatevers and Pastel. 21+. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. 946-5190

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Pop Culture Expo: Mini-con celebration of fandom with comics, toys, anime, retrogames, sports cards, cosplay, face painting. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Pearlridge Center. hicollector.com

Sean Cleland: Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning songwriter, guitarist and vocalist. 4-6 p.m., Quiora, Ritz-Carlton Residences, 383 Kalaimoku St. seanclelandmusic.com

Northern Lights — Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra: Halekulani Masterworks concert features conductor Carlos Prieto and pianist Soyeon Kate Lee. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Concert Hall. $36-$95. 946-8742, hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org

SATURDAY

Aloha Festivals 73rd annual Floral Parade: The parade, which concludes the Aloha Festivals, features a colorful procession of intricate floats decorated with a rainbow of fresh flowers, men and women on horseback showcasing the traditional art of pa‘u riding, marching bands and civic leaders. 9 a.m.-noon, from Ala Moana Park through Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park. alohafestivals.com

Duke’s Ukes Contest: The 14th annual contest features amateur ukulele performers of all ages. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. 922-2268

Festa Italiana: The Italian festival offers authentic-Italian and Italian-inspired experiences through cuisine, music, art, entertainment and more at the event’s street festival and VIP experience Passaporto Italiano. 4-10 p.m., Cooke Street in Kakaako (between Auahi and Halekauwila streets). $125 at the door, $115 in advance for VIP experience Passaporto Italiano. festaitalianahawaii.com

Sake and A Sunset: Malama Loko Ea Foundation hosts its second annual gala fundraiser with ‘awa on the beach and an open bar, dinner, silent auction, and music by Kalei Gamiao, Makoa and Friends, Persuasion and DJ James Coles. 4:30-8 p.m., Puaena Point Beach Park, 62 Kamehameha Highway. $125. 637-3232, eventbrite.com

Jon McLaughlin: Singer-songwriter and pianist with heartfelt, hook-laden songwriting and impassioned delivery. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

The Love Cafe — An Interactive Cabaret Variety Show: Music, singing and dancing with Ruth Shiroma Foster and Becky McGarvey teaming up to show off their skills with their favorite love songs from across the decades. Foster will be on piano, ukulele and vocals, while McGarvey sings, dances and jokes. 8-9:30 p.m., The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $15-$20. 521-2903, thelovecafe4.eventbrite.com

Hideout Presents — A Dancehall Party featuring Westafa, Innovator of Sound: Vibe out to the musical sounds of local-boy-turned-international-DJ-sensation, Westafa, who has shared the stage with major artists on the scene including Damian Marley and The Green. 9 p.m., Hideout at The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, 2299 Kuhio Ave. 922-6600

Keys N Krates: Canadian hip-hop-inflected EDM group composed of drummer Adam Tune, keyboardist David Matisse and turntablist Jr. Flo. 18+. 9 p.m., The Republik. $20-$30. jointherepublik.com

TUESDAY-OCT. 3

Mele Pakolu Series: Three nights of music and hula — Steel Guitar Night with Ocean Kaowili on Tuesday; Slack Key Guitar Night with Kawika Kahiapo on Wednesday; and Hawaiian Piano Night with Wehilani Ching & ‘Ohana on Oct. 3. 6-7 p.m., The Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299, royalhawaiiancenter.com

WEDNESDAY

He Mele Lahui Hawaii: Twice monthly pop-up performances by acclaimed Hawaiian entertainer Ku‘uipo Kumukahi. 9-11 a.m., Iolani Palace. Palace admission $6-$27. 522-0822, iolanipalace.org

The Honolulu Jazz Quartet & Friends: Special guests will be Jeannette Trevias on vocals, Robert Shinoda on guitar and Todd Yukumoto on sax, along with regulars John Kolivas on bass, Dan Del Negro on keyboard and Noel Okimoto on drums. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877

Trvefrnds, Jonny Eureka and Motmot: DJ Jet Boy and Timbre Tantrums present a three-hit combo with Goth synth-pop duo Trvefrnds, experimental psychedelic group Motmot and a special appearance by indie pop artist Jonny Eureka. 21+. 8 p.m., Downbeat Lounge, 42 N. Hotel St. $5. 533-2328