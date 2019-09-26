Do It: ‘Au‘a ‘Ia,’ Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, Hawaiian Brian’s, Spalding House

Highlights of the top events in Honolulu this weekend and next week, courtesy Play. Read more

FRIDAY

>> Hawaiian-language theater returns to UH-Manoa

The archives of Hawaii’s Hawaiian-language newspapers of the 19th and early 20th century contain information about Hawaiian history and culture that exists nowhere else. As more people learn how to read Hawaiian, that information becomes available to people in Hawaii today. Those facts are the starting point for “‘Au‘a ‘Ia: Holding On,” Tammy Haili‘opua Baker’s new Hana Keaka (Hawaiian theater) play. It opens tomorrow at Kennedy Theatre.

In the play, four native Hawaiian students who are studying a collection of 19th-century Hawaiian language archival materials find themselves traveling back in time to witness important events in Hawaiian history and meet some of the people — good and, perhaps, not-so-good — whose decisions shaped Hawaii. Jorin Young, Akea Kahikina, Kaipu Baker and Dylan Chase Lee star as the four haumana (students) with a cast and crew of more than 40 completing their tale of research and time-travel.

“‘Au‘a ‘Ia: Holding On” is the second Hana Keaka production Baker has presented on the Kennedy Theatre mainstage since she was appointed director of the Hawaiian Theatre Program in 2012. The first, “La‘ieikawai,” a modern retelling of a traditional Hawaiian story, was in 2015. More than 300 Hawaiian-language shows were staged here in the 19th century, and Baker is building on that tradition.

— John Berger, Star-Advertiser

“‘AU‘A ‘IA: HOLDING ON”

>> Where: Kennedy Theatre, University of Hawaii-Manoa

>> When: 7:30 p.m Friday, Saturday and Oct. 4-5; 2 p.m. Oct. 6

>> Cost: $7-$22; (special “throwback Saturday” ticket night, $4-$12)

>> Info: 944-2697, etickethawaii.com

FRIDAY

>> Symphony rounds up country

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra has done the classical masterworks, pops, the movies, rock, Hawaiian, new works. Now it goes country with “Country Legends!”, a concert of all y’all’s favorites from the likes of Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams and Garth Brooks.

The concert features two Nashville-based vocalists: Rachel Potter, who’s sung on Broadway but also has her own country trio; and Thomas Patrick, who proved his country bona fides when Blake Shelton chose him to be on his team on “The Voice.”

Joe Stepec, a music professor at the University of Hawaii, conducts the country program — a first for him and the symphony. He’s been “immersing” himself in country music for three weeks to prepare. “My brain feels like it’s going to explode,” said Stepec, a classically trained violinist. “It’s all new music, new repertoire.”

“It’s interesting in that it’s a big part of Americana, American culture,” he said. “I like that the music always has a narrative and story. … At times it’s meant to be funny, at time it’s meant to educate. So it’s definitely music that has a purpose.”

Stepec and the orchestra will get only one rehearsal with the singers to figure out their cues, a tricky proposition since he can’t see them play their instruments. “With the singer, you only have your ears to guide you. You can’t look at their vocal cords,” he said.

After these weeks of study, Stepec said he’s taken a liking to Willie Nelson’s music: “I like the songs ‘Crazy’ and ‘On the Road Again,’” he said. “I don’t hear it as ‘country.’ I just hear it and think ‘I know this song.’”

“COUNTRY LEGENDS!”

>> Where: Blaisdell Concert Hall

>> When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

>> Cost: $27-$79

>> Info: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

SUNDAY

>> Two female-led bands rock Hawaiian Brian’s

You don’t usually associate women with the hardcore metal sound, with those uber-raspy vocals, sounding like a fingernails on a chalkboard amplified and reverbed a thousand times over.

Two bands that rumble into Hawaiian Brian’s on Sunday, Eyes Set To Kill and The World Over, belie that image. The World Over, pictured below, has Tiaday Bell from Hawaii island as lead vocalist, doing both some heavy screeching as well as traditional singing. She met up with guitarist Ryan Knecht, bassist Juan Arguello and drummer Alejandro Mercado at a music school in Los Angeles, creating songs that are full of ethereal soundscapes and synthetic effects. Their initial major release, the 2017 EP “Mountains,” earned them a spot on the Vans Warped Tour last year.

Eyes Set to Kill was founded by three women, sisters Alexia and Anisa Rodriguez and singer Lindsey Vogt, back in 2003. They made an immediate splash with their debut album, 2009’s “Reach,” which hit no. 29 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Alexia Rodriguez is still fronting the group with Caleb Clifton on percussion and sampling, Kevin Koelsch on bass, and A.J. Bartholomew on guitars and screaming the harsh vocals to contrast with Rodriguez’ pleasant voice. Their music is also richly textured and melodic, as can be heard in their latest production, a rendition of Charlie Puth’s “Attention.”

EYES SET TO KILL / THE WORLD OVER

>> Where: Hawaiian Brian’s, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd.

>> When: The World Over, 8:30 p.m. Sunday; Eyes Set to Kill, 9:30 p.m. (Opening act Above Reproach, 7:30 p.m.)

>> Cost: $18

>> Info: hawaiianbrians.com

WEDNESDSAY-NOV. 7

>> Museum begins farewell tours of Spalding House

Say your farewells to Spalding House, the Makiki residence that has served as museum of contemporary art over the last several years, with special tours of the facility over the next few months.

The Honolulu Museum of Art owns the estate and has decided to put it up for sale, but these events will let the public in for a last look at the property and some of the art it houses.

The museum will give a docent-led tour dubbed “With Aloha, Spalding House Garden and House Tour,” 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and again on Nov. 6, imparting information on the estate’s expansive garden as well as the artwork on display. For a “With Aloha, Spalding House People” event on Nov. 7, guest speakers will discuss the history and significance of the estate, with guests invited to tell of their own experiences. Check the honolulumuseum.org/events website for details.

Visitors are invited to email a copy of their favorite photograph taken at Spalding House to withalohaspaldinghouse@honolulumuseum.org to hang in the entry lanai.

Built in 1925 by Anna Rice Cooke, founder of what would become the Honolulu Museum of Art, the property was once the residence of newspaper publisher and philanthropist Thurston Twigg-Smith (1921-2016), who donated it to the museum in 1988.

WITH ALOHA, SPALDING HOUSE

>> Where: Spalding House, 2411 Makiki Heights Drive

>> When: Wednesday and Nov. 6-7

>> Cost: Free; RSVP required

>> Info: honolulumuseum.org/events