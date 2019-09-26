Singer-songwriter Keilana illuminates Honolulu’s live music scene

If you haven’t already heard Keilana Mokelehua, the rising singer-songwriter is quickly becoming a prominent staple in the local music scene. Read more

Playful flames from evening fire pits dance against vibrant wallpaper at the Laylow’s trendy bar and rooftop lounge in Waikiki. Light laughter and friendly chatter fill the space as Honolulu-based artist Keilana sets up for her acoustic set.

Bar-goers don’t seem to notice the transition from playlist to live music — until Keilana’s rich vocals hit the mic. She begins with a unique cover of “Meet Me in the Middle,” the hit recorded by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, flaunting elastic vocals, in contrast to her subtle hand gestures and closed eyes.

She leans completely into each live set, creating an alluring performance.

If you haven’t already heard Keilana Mokelehua, the rising singer-songwriter is quickly becoming a prominent staple in the local music scene. She’s fiercely devoted to her music, with an R&B-meets-pop sound bathed in a jazz glow.

Keilana’s warm smile and bubbly persona break through often as she performs.

“I’m a local girl born and raised in Kapolei, Oahu and I have big aspirations to change Hawaii’s music scene,” she said. “My goal is to bridge the gap between mainstream music and music of Hawaii, without necessarily having to move away from home for good to do it.”

The 24-year-old Kamehameha grad began performing professionally at the age of 18, working as a session musician for the likes of Disney and various locally acclaimed artists.

In addition to writing songs for companies such as FOX, MTV, Freeform, Disney and CMT, two of her pieces have been placed on national television shows. One of these, country-pop tune “Flying with The Ashes,” was co-written with Josh Jones, Patricia Bahia and Richard Harris, and featured on CMT’s hit show “Nashville,” episode 609.

“Queen Boss,” a hip-hop track, was featured in February on MTV’s “Ex on The Beach,” episode 2008.

“It’s been a super-cool journey delving into my abilities for film and TV, which I’m slowly learning are similar and different from my abilities as an artist,” Keilana said. “Writing for film and TV requires you to step out of yourself as an artist, whereas releasing music as an artist really requires you to hone your craft, find your niche, and stick to your ‘sound.’ ”

Keilana’s true magic shines through in her daily live performances at Honolulu establishments including Hideout at The Laylow, MonkeyPod Kitchen, The Moana Surfrider and other locations.

Inspired by R&B idols such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Aaliyah and Bruno Mars, Keilana has developed her own unique sound — a mix between classic R&B, neo-soul and alternative pop. A songbird from a young age, Keilana’s impressive vocal range is backed by her keen ability to craft alluring melodies.

“Growing up a local Hawaiian kid, I always had a passion for music — but I was always under the impression that if I pursued it, I could only go as far as my backyard,” she said. “Although I love the music of my home, I always dreamed about what it would be like to pave another path and perform music that wasn’t expected of a Hawaiian girl like me. And if maybe, just maybe, I’d be able to reach further than home.

“I want to be able to come back home and let the next little local girl or boy know that it isn’t too far-fetched to think and dream bigger, and to show them this is one way to get there. Knowing that there aren’t many artists out there that have pushed the boundaries further than home and island music drives me to keep pushing and see if it’s possible.”

Keilana’s smooth and spontaneous melodies, sprinkled throughout her local sets, distinguish her as a multi-faceted musician. She joins a handful of Hawaii artists such as Izik Moreno and Lina Robins-Tamure — artists she’s collaborated with — in sparking an expansion of genres in local performance.

In April, Keilana released her debut single, “Cotton Candy Feelings.” It earned a good reception, with more than 10,000 streams on Spotify in just the first week of its release. (It’s up beyond 50,000 streams this week.) The jazzy slow jam drips with raw feelings, sensual beats, and of course Keilana’s rich and creamy voice.

“ ‘Cotton Candy Feelings’ was a journal entry that didn’t have music until after I came back from a trip to Melbourne in 2016,” she said. “In the song, I talk about my struggle dealing with a negative situation I felt stuck, trapped in. I’m depressed and want to talk openly to others about it, yet feel like I can’t. So instead of sharing with the world my true feelings, I put up this front by sugarcoating what’s really beneath all my fluff — that I’m sad.

“The track is groovy and ethereal, and sounds happy. You jam along to it, but then read the lyrics and realize it’s the opposite.”

Seizing momentum from the success of “Cotton Candy Feelings” and her latest single “Your Loss,” released on Aug. 22, Keilana plans to release an EP later in the year.

“I’m excited to release an EP that’s connected to ‘Cotton Candy Feelings’ and ‘Your Loss,’ ” Keilana said. “These songs are me dealing with the different stages of grief, in letting go of love. It’s very personal to me and I want my very first project to be something that people can relate to and connect with.”

Links to video clips of Keilana’s performances and her calendar of live gigs are available at her website, keilanamusic.com. Stream her singles on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, iTunes and Google Play.

KEILANA

>> Where: Hideout at The Laylow

>> When: 7 p.m. Thursdays

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: keilanamusic.com/live

>> Note: Also 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sundays at Monkeypod Kitchen, Ko Olina