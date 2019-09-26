 Singer-songwriter Keilana illuminates Honolulu’s live music scene | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Singer-songwriter Keilana illuminates Honolulu’s live music scene

  • By Maria Hartfield, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If you haven’t already heard Keilana Mokelehua, the rising singer-songwriter is quickly becoming a prominent staple in the local music scene. Read more

Previous Story
Review: ‘Kinky Boots’ kicks off DHT season with knockout

Scroll Up