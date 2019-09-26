Hawaii football team’s defensive depth bolstered by return of 3 players

The Hawaii football team’s depth perception will improve with the return of three key defensive players for Saturday’s road game against Nevada. Read more

The Hawaii football team’s depth perception will improve with the return of three key defensive players for Saturday’s road game against Nevada.

Middle linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard, defensive lineman Samiuela Akoteu and safety Ikem Okeke practiced this week and are expected to contribute in the Rainbow Warriors’ opener to Mountain West Conference play.

In the Aug. 24 season opener against Arizona, Pritchard started in place of Penei Pavihi, who suffered a season-ending knee injury three days earlier. But Pritchard left the game because of an ailment, and did not play in the ensuing three games.

“Awesome,” defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said of Pritchard’s return. “He brings some energy and some physicality back to the field. We’re excited to see him play on Saturday.”

After an intensive rehabilitation program, Pritchard began practicing a week ago.

“I should have been back last week,” Pritchard said, referring to last Saturday’s nonconference game against Central Arkansas. “But I told the doctors one more week would help me go into conference better.”

Pritchard, who redshirted as a junior in 2018, said it was difficult to miss games this season.

“Just watching the boys go out to battle and me not being able to participate, it was kind of hard,” Pritchard said. “At the same time, it gave me a perspective of the outside-in. I got to see the game from a coaching perspective.”

Head coach Nick Rolovich said he envisions Pritchard becoming a coach in the future.

“That’s part of my Plan B,” Pritchard said. “For me personally, I feel I’ve got to stay around football. Football has done a lot for me. I feel coaching would be the next step for me if things don’t work out the way I want them to (as a player). I fell in love with the game in the fifth grade. After my first tackle, I just fell in love. I plan on sticking around the game as long as I can.”

Akoteu was not available to play in the first four games.

“I’m happy to finally be back on the field,” Akoteu said. “I probably feel better than I’ve ever felt. As long as I stay healthy, I’ll be good.”

Last season, Akoteu was named a team captain after linebacker Jahlani Tavai suffered a season-ending injury. Akoteu can play nose tackle, defensive tackle and, in some sub-packages, defensive end.

Rolovich said Akoteu provides “fresh legs and good knowledge” to the defensive-line rotation.

“He’s another guy who has a good perspective of defensive football play,” Rolovich said. “He’s a guy who helps coach up the young guys. He’s very effective in that.”

Okeke had started 39 consecutive games before recording a “DNP” against Central Arkansas last weekend. Okeke is the Warriors’ fastest safety. As a former linebacker, he is expected to help counter Nevada’s power-running attack.