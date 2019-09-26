No. 11 Hawaii seeks a return to the top of the Big West volleyball standings

No. 11 Hawaii is unbeaten in Big West volleyball play this season. Read more

No. 11 Hawaii is unbeaten in Big West volleyball play this season.

The Rainbow Wahine also are winless.

Hawaii (10-1, 0-0) was the only idle team when the conference opened with four matches on Tuesday, practicing at Long Beach State while the Beach (formerly the 49ers) was some 200 miles away being swept by two-time defending Big West champion Cal Poly.

The quirk in the schedule has the Wahine with more time this week in the Walter Pyramid than Long Beach State prior to their meeting on Friday. The extra acclimatization time is welcome given the depth perception issues when looking up into the triangular ceiling that is 18 stories high.

“It is different,” Hawaii senior hitter McKenna Ross said during a phone call. “The depth perception is a little challenging but I like it. It fuels the energy.”

The Wahine are recharging following their first loss of the season, a sweep at now-No. 2 Baylor (10-0). Hawaii was outblocked for the first time this year, 9-7, the direct result of “not doing their assignments,” Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow said.

“We’ve been watching video and the girls are realizing when we slow it (the video) down, it’s ‘ohmygod, I thought I did what I was supposed to.’ They are seeing that there are little things they do that can change things to go in our favor.”

Hawaii knows it had its chances in the Ferrell Center on Sunday, including when leading 17-10 in Set 2 before losing 25-23.

“It’s a bummer that we couldn’t come out undefeated but one loss doesn’t define us,” said Ross, who has started the past four matches on the outside in place of injured junior Jolie Rasmussen. “What we learned from Baylor is we need to make adjustments quicker, do our assignments better.

“We’re off to a great start and I’m super excited about starting Big West. We haven’t won (the title) since my freshman year. I think it’s possible and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

It begins Friday for Hawaii, seeking its 10th Big West title, fifth since rejoining the conference in 2013. The Wahine were picked second in the coaches preseason poll.

A look at the Big West opponents:

1. Cal Poly (8-5, 1-0)

The two-time defending conference champion Mustangs extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 25 with Tuesday’s sweep of Long Beach State. Cal Poly hasn’t lost in Mott Athletic Center since Nov. 11, 2016.

Junior hitter Maia Dvoracek continues to lead the Mustangs, putting down a match-high 19 kills against the Beach.

The Mustangs opened 0-3 at the Utah Invitational while trying to figure out life under first-year head coach Caroline Walters and without the Van Winden sisters (senior Torrey still under concussion protocol and Adlee to graduation). They are 1-4 against Top 25 teams, splitting with Utah and losing to Kentucky, Pitt and Colorado State.

3. UC Santa Barbara (11-1, 1-0)

The Gauchos, off to their best start since going 11-0 in 2002, are riding a nine-match winning streak that includes their first win over UCLA in 21 years. UCSB closed out its six-match homestand with a 3-2 victory over Cal State Northridge on Tuesday, its second straight five-setter and fourth this year.

Senior hitter Lindsey Ruddins, who tied the Big West record for player of the week honors on Monday (11), has 1,739 kills and is second in school history behind Roberta Gehke (1996-99, 2,153 kills).

The Gauchos’ lone loss came at Colorado 3-1, in a season-opening tournament.

4. UC Irvine (3-10, 0-1)

The Anteaters, who haven’t played at home since Sept. 7, dropped their second five-setter of the year at UC Davis on Tuesday. Sophomore hitter Abby Marjama had 13 kills.

UCI was swept in its two matches against Top 25 teams, at then-No. 11 Oregon and against No. 21 Cal (10-0) in the Anteaters’ last home appearance.

5. Long Beach State (3-10, 0-1)

The Beach dropped its fifth straight when being swept at Cal Poly on Tuesday, the first match without injured freshman setter Tia Chavira since the season-opener at Georgia Tech.

Sophomore hitter Kashauna Williams (4.0 kills per set), playing in all 50 sets along with senior middle YiZhi Xue and senior libero Hailey Harward, leads the team in digs (3.84 dps).

6. UC Davis (9-5, 1-0)

The Aggies improved to 5-0 at home when rallying to top UCI on Tuesday, the program’s best start at The Pavilion since the 2011 team went 8-0. Davis opened 4-0 before being swept by then-No. 19 Utah at the Utah Valley Invitational.

Senior hitter Lauren Matias (18 kills, 13 digs) and sophomore hitter Mahalia White (10 kills, 20 digs) recorded their ninth double-doubles against the Anteaters. White, the 2017 conference freshman of the year, returns after a redshirt season.

7. Cal State Northridge (5-8, 0-1)

The Matadors are 2-3 in five-setters including Tuesday’s marathon at UCSB, their third consecutive match that went five. Senior setter Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker (Kamehameha-Hawaii) missed a double-double with 40 assists and eight digs.

CSUN’s first home match is against Hawaii on Saturday.

8. UC Riverside (5-7, 1-0)

The Highlanders are 1-0 in conference for the first time since 2015 after its four-set victory over Cal State Fullerton, UCR’s first home win of the season. The match went to extra points in three of the four sets: 26-24, 23-25, 26-24, 29-27.

Freshman hitter Amarachi Osuji, one of seven first-year players, finished with 20 kills.

9. Cal State Fullerton (8-4, 0-1)

The Titans’ best start since 2009 was ended by the Highlanders on Tuesday. Junior opposite Tyler Fezzey tied her career high with 14 kills.

Friday’s match with Cal Poly will be Fullerton’s first at home. The Titans opened 6-1, which matched their win total of last season (6-24, 0-16).

BIG WEST WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

All times Hawaii

Friday

No. 11 Hawaii (10-1, 0-0) at Long Beach State (3-10, 0-1)

>> Time: 4 p.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM ESPNHonolulu.com

>> Online: ESPN3.com

>> Series: Hawaii leads, 35-18-1

Saturday

No. 11 Hawaii at Cal State Northridge (5-8, 0-1)

>> Time: 4 p.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1500-AM CBSSportsHawaii.com

>> Video stream: BigWest.tv

>> Series: Hawaii leads, 24-2