Insurance for Hawaii’s reefs?

Reef insurance might well be necessary — but it would be difficult to capture contributions equitably from all those who own part of the problem.

The Nature Conservancy is looking into an insurance policy for Hawaii reefs, modeled off one for the Mexican Caribbean coast. An estimated $836 million is needed, to be assessed from beachfront property owners and other sources. Ironically, some of the reef damage originates from runoff, and other causes associated with inland, not shoreline, lands.

Welcome addition to Cancer Center

Plans are in the works to activate undeveloped space at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center in Kakaako with a cutting-edge clinical research center offering greater access to experimental treatments for cancer patients. Devoted to early-phase clinical trials, the $13 million clinic will be built with a grant from the National Institutes of Health and matching state funds.

Dubbed Ho‘ola (healing), the clinic is expected to be constructed within about four years. Its opening surely will be welcome for patients who currently must travel to the mainland for a chance at experimental, targeted and specialized “Phase 1” treatments.