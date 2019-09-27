 Editorial: Accept settlement to save Maui reefs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Accept settlement to save Maui reefs

  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.

On a daily basis, the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility disposes of some 3 million gallons of treated sewage by way of injection wells. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Development for rich the real desecration

Scroll Up