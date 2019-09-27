 Kokua Line: Guide lays out design rules for disability parking spaces | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Guide lays out design rules for disability parking spaces

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Question: Regarding disability parking spaces (808ne.ws/926kline), you mentioned that there are requirements for width, etc., but didn’t specify exactly. Read more

Previous Story
Southwest moves up new service dates, adds more flights

Scroll Up