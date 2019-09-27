 Cataluna: Mayor beginscampaignby arrestingprotesters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Mayor beginscampaignby arrestingprotesters

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell kicked off his gubernatorial campaign this week by matching the most ignominious act of unpopular Gov. David Ige’s undistinguished career — ordering the arrest of peaceful protesters, many of whom were kupuna, while their families watched and wept. Read more

