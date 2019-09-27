Cataluna: Mayor beginscampaignby arrestingprotesters

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell kicked off his gubernatorial campaign this week by matching the most ignominious act of unpopular Gov. David Ige’s undistinguished career — ordering the arrest of peaceful protesters, many of whom were kupuna, while their families watched and wept. Read more

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell kicked off his gubernatorial campaign this week by matching the most ignominious act of unpopular Gov. David Ige’s undistinguished career — ordering the arrest of peaceful protesters, many of whom were kupuna, while their families watched and wept.

The Waimanalo protesters were not standing against a scientific project with the potential for vast discovery and some big-money institutions behind it. They were standing against only Caldwell and his inexplicable fervor for a ballpark at the beach that the community largely does not want.

The optics were dramatic: a massive squad of Honolulu police officers carrying off passive protesters one by one as their children and grandchildren cried and dozens livestreamed video.

Also this week, Caldwell sent out “invitations” (more accurately, solicitations) to business people in the community bragging about all the stuff he’s accomplished as mayor and asking them to buy $4,000 tickets to his upcoming fundraiser at the Waialae Country Club as he gears up for gov. The cheap tickets go for $1,000.

The invitation reads:

“Among other things, we have repaved many of our roadways, which were in dire need of repair. There is more to come as we turn in the ensuing months to the urban core. We have implemented a reservation system for driver license renewals. We have significantly upgraded our sewer infrastructure, setting the stage for our next generations. …

“We have also met the challenge of rail head-on, without reservation, and with a conviction that this project will bring better lives for the vast majority of our people here on the island of Oahu.

“We would not have had the opportunity to make a difference if it were not for your guidance, support and wise counsel.”

Wise counsel? Who told him to arrest the kupuna in Waimanalo?

Caldwell’s campaign letter doesn’t brag about city parks because so many of them are in disrepair and overrun with homeless. He doesn’t say he has a track record of listening to the voices of the people, because he doesn’t. He does, however, take credit for “meeting the challenge of rail head-on,” which is not only laughable, but possibly the worst choice of words when talking about transportation.

But that’s Kirk Caldwell, serving up chicken salad and pretending the brown lumps are a special gourmet flavoring, spinning up his tenure as mayor as a great success marked by road pavings and sewer upgrades. Meanwhile, summoning half the Police Department (whose officers could have spent the morning solving crimes that the police chief says they just don’t have the manpower to handle) to haul up grandmas and grandpas.

At the subsequent news conference, Caldwell actually looked like he was straining to keep up the show. He spoke in a voice more suited to reading “The Lorax” to a kindergarten class than a mayor defending the arrest of peaceful protesters. He said he loves trees. He said the area has no burials and then said well, part of the area has burials, but not this part, then said there would be archaeologists on hand during the digging to make sure any burials that may be found are properly dealt with. He said he did go to Waimanalo and he did listen. He listened for 2-1/2 whole hours. Wow. Guess he just didn’t hear anything that was said.

Oh, those gubernatorial fundraising dinners he’s planning. The chicken salad is going to be excellent.