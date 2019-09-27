 Maui surfer narrowly escapes shark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui surfer narrowly escapes shark

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

A surfer was overcome with fear after her board was bitten Thursday by a shark in waters off of Kihei, Maui, but was able to safely paddle to shore thanks to another surfer, who stayed by her side and guided her in. Read more

Previous Story
Southwest moves up new service dates, adds more flights

Scroll Up