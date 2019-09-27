 Young Brothers seeks average increase of 34% on interisland shipping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Young Brothers seeks average increase of 34% on interisland shipping

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:25 p.m.

Hawaii consumers and businesses could be paying much more to ship goods between the islands next year to offset losses by the state's only regulated interisland ocean cargo transportation company.

