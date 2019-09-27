 A few faces have switched sides since No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 3 Mililani last met | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

A few faces have switched sides since No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 3 Mililani last met

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the land of the free, Saint Louis and Mililani are piling up accolades. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up