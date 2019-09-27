No. 11 Hawaii visits Long Beach State open its Big West volleyball schedule

It’s beyond a trend. It is routine. It is expected. It is a given. When Hawaii comes to town for Big West volleyball play, the opponent can anticipate one of its largest — if not its largest — crowd of the season. Read more

It’s beyond a trend.

It is routine. It is expected.

It is a given.

When Hawaii comes to town for Big West volleyball play, the opponent can anticipate one of its largest — if not its largest — crowd of the season.

Another guarantee? That the Rainbow Wahine will have a bigger cheering section than the home team.

That’s the scenario for tonight’s match between No. 11 Hawaii (10-1, 0-0 BWC) and Long Beach State (3-10, 0-1) at the Walter Pyramid.

It won’t be quite the same atmosphere experienced by the Rainbow Warriors last spring when they played in front of 4,000-plus crowds for their final two conference matches and the NCAA men’s championship against The Beach (formerly known as the 49ers).

However, the 55th meeting between the Wahine and Long Beach State should surpass the season-high attendance (1,536) that The Beach had for a Sept. 7 match with UCLA, the last time Long Beach State played at home. The fan influx will include dozens of family members and friends of two of Hawaii’s seniors who grew up within reasonable driving distance of The Pyramid, setter Norene Iosia (17 miles away in Torrance) and McKenna Ross (30 miles away in Aliso Viejo).

There also is the expectation that LBSU will have its best match of the season. At least that’s what Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow is anticipating.

“I don’t know what it is, but teams always get up to play us,” she said in a telephone call. “Everyone seems to play their best match against us.

“Long Beach is a physical team, with physical players. It’s all about putting it all together.”

Long Beach State has had its struggles doing that while battling several injuries. Freshman setter Tia Chavira was hurt in last Saturday’s loss at San Diego and is not expected to play today against the Wahine.

Both teams are coming off road losses, the Wahine swept at new-No. 2 Baylor on Sunday and The Beach swept at Cal Poly on Tuesday in the conference opener for both. Long Beach State last won on Sept. 13, outlasting South Florida in five at the Florida Tournament.

Today’s match also features two third-year coaches who were All-America setters at the schools they now coach: Ah Mow (1993-96) and Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer (1990-93). Ah Mow is 4-0 as a head coach against McKienzie-Fuerbringer.

The rivalry isn’t what it was when it involved the NCAA tournaments of the late 1980s and early ’90s. The Beach ended Hawaii’s season five of six years between 1989 and 1994.

“For me, it’s still Long Beach State whether you’re a player, an assistant or a coach,” said Ah Mow, 3-5 against The Beach as a player. “Maybe it was more when it was Dave and Brian (retired coaches Shoji of Hawaii and Gimmillaro of Long Beach State).

“I don’t know if our girls know the history, probably not. It’s more the coaches and the fans.”

“We are definitely excited to play Hawaii,” McKienzie-Fuerbringer said in a text message. “I am not surprised with how well they have done, knowing the transfers and recruits they brought in this year.

“I think it will be difficult for Cal Poly to 3-peat. With the new transfers Hawaii got will make them a contender and UC Santa Barbara, led by senior All-American Lindsey Ruddins, could be a contender. I also think the middle of the pack — UC Davis, Long Beach State, UCI and Northridge — will be stronger and will give good competition to the teams that have been on top the last couple of years. Just seeing the scores of first matches in the Big West proves the strength of our conference.”

Note

Iosia needs four aces to pass Tita Ahuna (108) for ninth on the UH career list. Iosia is tied with Jessica Sudduth for 10th with 105.

BIG WEST WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

All times Hawaii

Friday

No. 11 Hawaii (10-1, 0-0) at Long Beach State (3-10, 0-1), 4 p.m.

TV: None

Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

ESPNHonolulu.com

Online: ESPN3.com

Series: Hawaii leads, 35-18-1

Saturday

No. 11 Hawaii at CSUN (5-8, 0-1), 4 p.m.

TV: None

Radio: 1500-AM

CBSSportsRadioHawaii.com

Video stream: BigWest.tv

Series: Hawaii leads, 24-2