 Aina Haina student to appear on ‘Shark Tank’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aina Haina student to appear on ‘Shark Tank’

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Cassidy Crowley, a 10-year-old Aina Haina Elementary School fifth grader, is scheduled to appear Sunday night on the season 11 opener of “Shark Tank” with the hope that her baby-friendly “Baby Toon” spoon will pique the interest of one or more of the “Shark Tank” investors. Read more

Previous Story
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard becomes last member of Hawaii delegation to support impeachment inquiry

Scroll Up