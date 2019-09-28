Aina Haina student to appear on ‘Shark Tank’

Cassidy Crowley, a 10-year-old Aina Haina Elementary School fifth grader, is scheduled to appear Sunday night on the season 11 opener of “Shark Tank” with the hope that her baby-friendly “Baby Toon” spoon will pique the interest of one or more of the “Shark Tank” investors. Read more

Cassidy Crowley, a 10-year-old Aina Haina Elementary School fifth grader, is scheduled to appear Sunday night on the season 11 opener of “Shark Tank” with the hope that her baby-friendly “Baby Toon” spoon will pique the interest of one or more of the “Shark Tank” investors.

Cassidy’s mother, Lori, of Aina Haina, declined to say how the Sharks responded to her daughter’s pitch in Los Angeles for investors.

“You’ve got to watch,” she said. (The show airs at 8 p.m. Sunday Hawaii time on ABC.)

But here’s a hint: “The Baby Toon Soft Baby Spoon” is now featured on the allsharktankproducts.com website.

ABC earlier this month pitched Cassidy and Lori’s appearance on “Shark Tank” as “An impressive 10-year-old ‘kidprenuer’ and her mom from Honolulu, Hawaii, (who) pitch her safe and fun baby spoon design that eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon.”

The experience only fueled Cassidy’s dreams.

“She’s become completely inspired and she loves it,” Lori Crowley said.

Cassidy was in class Wednesday and studying for her private-school admission tests later in the day.

Her mom said Cassidy got the idea for what turned into an elephant- shaped baby spoon as a first grader when she saw her baby sister, Emily, stick traditional spoons in her mouth at feeding time.

“She noticed that when Emily would eat, Emily would chew on the back of the large plastic spoon or even on the front,” Crowley said. “It was a hard plastic spoon, and she always heard me say, ‘Emily, you can hurt yourself. It’s dangerous.’”

Then Cassidy’s class was assigned to find a problem, invent a solution and enter it in the Honolulu District Science and Engineering Fair.

“Cassidy was given a class assignment, and she said, ‘I’m going to solve that problem for the science project,’” Crowley said.

In lieu of awards, the science and engineering fair judges offered feedback that fueled her enthusiasm.

“Emily said, ‘I got good feedback. I want to make it for real,’” Crowley said.

“Then, because she was so young, we didn’t pursue things further until she was in second grade,” she wrote in a follow-up email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We wanted to see if her desire to take her science project and turn it into a real product was still strong after a year. We did this on our own as a family, no longer through the school.”

Cassidy drew a series of animal-themed designs — a turtle, butterfly, snail, squid and stingray — that each limited how far the spoon could go into a baby’s mouth, with no dangerous back end.

“The elephant came out the cutest,” Crowley said.

And why did Cassidy use the “T” in “Baby Toon”?

“Originally she said, ‘It’s like a toy spoon, or a spoon you can teethe on,’” Crowley said.

Cassidy’s idea for a baby- friendly spoon quickly turned into a family project.

Crowley, a physical therapist, and her husband, Will, a real estate adviser, began Googling every next step.

“We had no experience at all,” Crowley said.

They turned to Collin Kobayashi and his 3D Innovation company at the Manoa Innovation Center to turn Cassidy’s ideas into three-dimensional reality.

The family had some prototypes created in China but really wanted the Baby Toon to be made in the U.S.

Now it’s produced in Albany, N.Y., through Extreme Molding. Since 2018 it’s been available online at thebabytoon.com, and the family involvement continues.

The oldest daughter, Lei, a 12-year-old at ‘Iolani School, designed the website, does accounting and helps with video editing.

“It was really Cassidy’s story, but all the kids have been a part of it,” Crowley said.