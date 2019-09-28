 Column: Property tax exemption deadline fast approaching | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Property tax exemption deadline fast approaching

  • By Jaymes Song
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.

Oahu property owners who do not have a homeowners exemption have only a couple of days to file and take advantage of a newly passed (and rare) tax break from the city. Read more

