Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. Read more

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Hawaii Poll surveyed 525 people on Oahu this month with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. Stories on Pages A1 and A9 gave an incorrect number of people surveyed.

>> An American Savings Bank benefit event called Curling With Aloha will be held 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday at the Ice Palace. There will be one 90-minute session. A business brief on Page B4 in Friday’s paper included incorrect information.

>> City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine’s name was misspelled in a Hawaii Poll story on Page A9 Friday.