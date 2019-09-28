 HART overpaid some property owners and shortchanged others | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HART overpaid some property owners and shortchanged others

The Honolulu rail authority apparently shortchanged 16 tenants or property owners who were relocated to make way for the city’s 20-mile rail line, and made overpayments or ineligible payments to 28 other property owners, according to an intensive federal review of Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation relocation records. Read more

