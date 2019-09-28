 Sherwoods lawsuit contends city violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sherwoods lawsuit contends city violations

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

A lawsuit challenging improvement plans at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park contends the city is violating federal, state and even its own municipal laws by proceeding with the project. Read more

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard becomes last member of Hawaii delegation to support impeachment inquiry

