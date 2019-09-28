Travaasa Hana has new owner

A high-class California office building portfolio owner branching into the luxury hotel business has become the latest owner of the oceanfront bungalow-style Maui hotel Travaasa Hana. Read more

Mani Brothers Real Estate Group announced Friday that on Thursday it bought the 75-unit property long known as the Hotel Hana-Maui for an undisclosed price.

Gregory Day, hospitality division president at Mani Brothers, said in a statement that the new owner will continue the upscale service at the hotel where an all-inclusive daily rate covering accommodations, meals, spa use and activities starts at $775.

“The dedicated service visitors have enjoyed for years will remain untouched as we work to further enhance this destination resort,” he said.

The prior owner of the hotel, on 72 acres of land, was an affiliate of Denver-based real estate firm Amstar Group called Green Tea LLC.

Amstar bought the hotel in 2011 and re-branded it as Travaasa Hana.

Mani Brothers was established in 1994 and bought its first luxury hotel, the Malibu Beach Inn, four years ago. Last year the company bought the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, and plans to build a boutique hotel also in Napa, Calif., next year.