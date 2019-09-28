Chong leads ‘Iolani to win over Radford

Raiders senior Jonah Chong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Raiders (7-1, 5-1 ILH D-I) over the Rams (0-6, 0-4 OIA D-I) in their homecoming game. Read more

Raiders senior Jonah Chong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Raiders (7-1, 5-1 ILH D-I) over the Rams (0-6, 0-4 OIA D-I) in their homecoming game.

Cole Ichikawa caught both TD passes and Brock Hedani rushed for the game-opening score. Senior Lanakila Pei, who fumbled twice on earlier punt returns, took one back 53 yards for a score in the third quarter for the final margin.

“I haven’t fumbled since Pop Warner,” said Pei, a 6-foot safety/linebacker who was recently selected to the Polynesian Bowl. “I took (the fumbles) kind of hard because being a senior, being under this pressure, I know my teammates look up to me.”

‘Iolani did most of its damage on the ground offensively, rushing for 225 yards while throwing for only 81.

Chong finished 6-for-18 for 82 yards with a pick.

Radford quarter Maka Sakimi, who was 5-for-11 for 26 yards, was injured in the third quarter and had to be carted off the field.

‘Iolani improved to 8-0 all-time against Radford. Its next game is against No. 8 Leilehua on Oct. 5 at Aloha Stadium.

“We’re ready to take on anything,” Pei said. “We play hard. We practice hard. I think we’re the most disciplined team in the state, so I think we will be fine when we play big games.”

‘Iolani 38, Radford 0

At Kozuki Stadium

>> Radford (0-6, 0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

>> ‘Iolani (7-1, 5-1) 10 14 14 0 — 38

‘Iolani—Brock Hedani 4 run (Wailoa Manuel kick)

‘Iolani—FG Manuel 25

‘Iolani—Cole Ichikawa 7 pass from Jonah Chong (Manuel kick)

‘Iolani—Ichikawa 11 pass from Chong (Mason Mizuta kick)

‘Iolani—Chong 12 run (Mizuta kick)

‘Iolani—Lanakila Pei 53 punt return (Mizuta kick)

RUSHING—Radford: DJ Alpha 9-39, Kendall Saxton 6-19, Maka Sakimi 10-0, team 2-(minus 29). ‘Iolani: Brody Bantolina 7-66, Hedani 8-58, Jake Lee 10-53, Chong 4-46, Sam Faumuina 1-2.

PASSING—Radford: Maka Sakimi 5-11–1-26, Marcus Howard 1-3-0-6. ‘Iolani: Chong 6-18–1-82, Faumuina 2-5-0-(minus 1).

RECEIVING—Radford: Damon Nelson 3-13, Anaiah Taimatuia-Puni 1-9, Alpha 1-6, Ben Vaiaga’e 1-4. ‘Iolani: Wailoa Manuel 3-57, Ichikawa 2-18, Ryan Sunada 1-7, David Kondo 1-5, Michael Noda 1-(minus 6).