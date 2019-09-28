 Chong leads ‘Iolani to win over Radford | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chong leads ‘Iolani to win over Radford

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 a.m.

Raiders senior Jonah Chong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Raiders (7-1, 5-1 ILH D-I) over the Rams (0-6, 0-4 OIA D-I) in their homecoming game. Read more

