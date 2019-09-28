Defense powers Roosevelt over Kaiser

The OIA Division II race is now up for grabs. Read more

Defending champion Roosevelt bounced back from its first loss of the season to throttle previously undefeated Kaiser 21-0 on Friday night at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

Roosevelt senior Aalona Monteilh intercepted three passes, with one 100-yard pick-6 called back, and scored touchdowns rushing and receiving to help the Rough Riders (6-1, 5-1) move into a tie with the Cougars (7-1, 5-1) with two regular-season games to go.

“We made adjustments after the loss (to Kaimuki),” said Monteilh, who hadn’t taken a snap on offense this season.

Roosevelt emptied the playbook on offense after losing to a Kaimuki team last week that had lost to Kaiser by two touchdowns two weeks ago.

Kaiser, which scored a season-high 45 points against the Bulldogs, hadn’t been held to fewer than 33 points in six previous games against Division II opponents.

“In all three phases of the game, they were the better team,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “I was impressed with their whole (defense). They flew to the ball really well.”

Isaac Kaleikau added two more interceptions in the second half for Roosevelt, which gave up just 151 total yards in 63 plays ran by Kaiser.

Kaiser intercepted Roosevelt quarterback Sky Ogata three times in the first half, but couldn’t find the end zone. A missed field goal and an interception were just two of the ways the Cougars spoiled early scoring opportunities.

Roosevelt finally got on the board when defensive back Shepard Kekahuna returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown.

The Rough Riders continued to get their best players on defense involved offensively, with Monteilh scoring on a 17-yard run for a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Monteilh and Kekahuna combined for 30 yards on three carries in the first half, with Ogata and starting running back Myka Kukahiwa combining for minus-22 yards on 13 carries.

“It was a great win. I have to thank the coaches for making the right choices,” Monteilh said. “We knew we just had to get the job done.”

Ogata took a shot late in the second quarter and had to be helped off the field by teammates. He missed the rest of the series, but returned on the next series and finished 21-for-40 for 265 yards and a touchdown to Monteilh, who had to look back and come back to his other side to adjust and catch a 38-yard pass to make it 21-0 in the third quarter.

“When I was running down the field, I looked up, glanced at the ball and seen on the right side of me, so I just went for the ball,” Monteilh said.

Eight different receivers caught passes for Roosevelt, with Scott Chung’s eight grabs for 96 yards leading the way.

Sophomore Kaeo Akana added four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery for Roosevelt.

Roosevelt 21, Kaiser 0

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

>> Kaiser (7-1, 5-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

>> Roosevelt (6-1, 5-1) 7 7 7 0 — 21

Roosevelt—Shepard Kekahuna 47 punt return (Paul Ho kick)

Roosevelt—Aalona Monteilh 17 run (Ho kick)

Roosevelt—Monteilh 38 pass from Sky Ogata (Ho kick)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Cavin Lime 9-22, Ethan Lynch 2-4, Kilohana Lacanilao 4-2, Hunter Phelps 1-(minus 1), Brock Perriera 1-(minus 10), Easton Yoshino 4-(minus 32). Roosevelt: Monteilh 1-17, Kolea Pa-Macalino 1-14, Kekahuna 2-13, Mitchell Camacho 1-(minus 2), team 2-(minus 5), Myka Kukahiwa 10-(minus 8), Sky Ogata 9-(minus 16).

PASSING—Kaiser: E. Yoshino 10-26–4-87, Perriera 6-16–1-79. Roosevelt: Ogata 21-40–3-265, Pa-Macalino 1-1-0-5.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Mason Yoshino 6-65, Kamakana Mahiko 4-82, Dre Falls 2-13, Xavier Kepa 2-(minus 1), Jesse Stroede 1-12, Hunter Phelps 1-(minus 5). Roosevelt: Scott Chung 8-96, Chase Akana 3-50, Devin Naihe 3-16, Sole Laloulu 3-19, Camacho 2-23, Monteilh 1-38, Brandon Teixeira 1-16, Isaac Kaleikau 1-12.

Junior varsity — Roosevelt 16, Kaiser 14