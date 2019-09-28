 Ferd Lewis: Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich counts Nevada’s Chris Ault among his coaching mentors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich counts Nevada’s Chris Ault among his coaching mentors

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There will be, weather permitting, maybe 15,000 on hand here tonight at Mackay Stadium as well as an ESPN2 TV audience for the 4:30 p.m. (Hawaii time) University of Hawaii and Nevada football game. Read more

Previous Story
A few faces have switched sides since No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 3 Mililani last met

Scroll Up