Hawaii football team focused on the present in visit to Nevada

RENO, NEV. >> For the Mountain West opener against Nevada, the Hawaii football team traveled 2,564 miles without a rear-view mirror.

Entering today’s game, the Rainbow Warriors are 1-8 at Mackay Stadium, and winless in the Sagebrush State since 2007. While many series merit historical mention, UH coach Nick Rolovich said, “I don’t think this is one of those games where we need to talk about anything that gets their focus off playing their best football they can this weekend.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Smith said each game “is its own separate opportunity. You can’t look at how you did the previous week or the previous year. It’s how the team is playing. Week to week, it’s a new team and a new mind-set.”

The teams have found different methods to 3-1 records. Nevada has relied on freshman quarterback Carson Strong and an opportunistic defense (24 tackles for loss and 10 takeaways) to overcome a surprisingly pedestrian running game (3.8 yards per carry).

The Warriors have coupled a prolific passing attack (352.8 yards per game) and gritty defense despite a turnover margin of minus-12. The Warriors have lost possession on nine interceptions and six fumbles while making three picks. Opponents went 240 plays before their first — and only — fumble, which the Warriors did not recover.

But when told opponents parlayed fewer than half the UH turnovers into touchdowns, Rolovich said: “That doesn’t make the turnovers OK. Don’t try to make me feel better. Defense has done a nice job handling any situation they’ve been put in. I have no complaints on how they attack the field after turnovers.”

Following a UH giveaway, an opposing team’s average starting point is its 46.

The Warriors have addressed their turnover concerns. Quarterback Cole McDonald appears to have resisted trying to force passes into congested coverages. UH coaches accepted responsibility for McDonald’s lone interception against Central Arkansas a week ago. The intent was to stretch the defense with a deep pass.

“I’ll live with that interception,” Rolovich said. “We told him to throw that thing. We wanted to give our players a chance down the field. He did what he was told. That’s not on him.”

Running back Miles Reed, who lost two fumbles in that game, has worked on running low. It was believed his second fumble occurred because he tried to make a pop-up move. “We have a lot of trust and faith in our backs, and they’re going to continue to get carries,” Smith said.

The Warriors have produced five sacks in 156 pass plays. Kaimana Padello, who plays a hybrid pass rusher, has both of the defensive line’s sacks. The scarcity of sacks could be linked to mobile quarterbacks, athletic blockers and quick releases out of two- or three-step drops.

“You always go for the sack, but some quarterbacks are elusive,” Padello said. “You can’t plan on the quarterback standing still and not moving up into the pocket or getting out of it.”

Last week, the Warriors forced Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith out of the pocket seven times. Factoring designed rollouts, Smith hit 12.5 percent of his out-of-pocket passes.

“I was really happy with the disruption we created,” UH defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said. “We kept the quarterback off rhythm. You look at the percentage. They had been a real high-percentage throwing team. We were able to get to him early and create different looks, and he was a little uncertain.”

Defensive end Mason Vega said: “Just the back of his mind, he’s always thinking we’re going to be there. He was never able to sit back there patting the ball. That’s just as important.”