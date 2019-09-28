 Hawaii football team focused on the present in visit to Nevada | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football team focused on the present in visit to Nevada

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the Mountain West opener against Nevada, the Hawaii football team traveled 2,564 miles without a rear-view mirror. Read more

Previous Story
A few faces have switched sides since No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 3 Mililani last met

Scroll Up