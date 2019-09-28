Nanakuli keeps hold in postseason position

Tahj Hauhio ran for two touchdowns and the host Golden Hawks (5-3, 4-2 OIA D-II) maintained a spot in the top four in the division with a win over the Mustangs (0-8, 0-6). Read more

Tahj Hauhio ran for two touchdowns and the host Golden Hawks (5-3, 4-2 OIA D-II) maintained a spot in the top four in the division with a win over the Mustangs (0-8, 0-6).

Hauhio opened the scoring with a 4-yard TD run and Sedric Crawford completed a throw to Randen McCabe for the 2-point conversion. Keola Bright’s 24-yard field goal gave Nanakuli an 11-0 lead into halftime.

Hauhio extended the lead with a 6-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 91 yards on 21 carries. Kalaheo’s Jordan Neufeldt broke up the shutout with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Kaimuki 36, Pearl City 6

Kaimuki’s Naomas Asuega-Fualaau went over the century mark in both rushing and receiving, leading the Bulldogs to a victory over the Chargers.

Asuega-Fualaau piled up 121 rushing yards and 106 receiving yards, and also tacked on two touchdowns.

>> Kalaheo (0-8, 0-5) 0 0 0 8 — 8

>> Nanakuli (5-3, 4-2) 8 3 7 0 — 18

Nanakuli—Tahj Hauhio 4 run (Sedric Crawford pass to Randen McCabe)

Nanakuli—FG Keola Bright 24

Nanakuli—Hauhio 6 run (Bright kick)

Kalaheo—Jordan Neufeldt 6 run (Jonah Lene run)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Neufeldt 10-86, Jackson Aber 5-26, Bryson Johnson 3-14, Izaiah Abordo 1-(-2), Adam Ferguson 1-(minus-5), Team 1-(minus-19), Isaiah Akiu 4-(minus-21). Nanakuli: Hauhio 21-91, Crawford 6-61, Josh Mahuka 8-31, Kekoa Torres 3-10.

PASSING—Kalaheo: Akiu 10-26-0-101, Neufeldt 4-7-0-30. Nanakuli: Crawford 7-15-0-103, Torres 1-1-0-2.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Neufeldt 5-48, Bryson Johnson 3-23, Abordo 4-21, Lene 1-21, Justin Taylor 1-18. Nanakuli: Nainoa Paz 4-53, Torres 4-52.