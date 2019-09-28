 Nanakuli keeps hold in postseason position | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Nanakuli keeps hold in postseason position

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:41 a.m.

Tahj Hauhio ran for two touchdowns and the host Golden Hawks (5-3, 4-2 OIA D-II) maintained a spot in the top four in the division with a win over the Mustangs (0-8, 0-6). Read more

