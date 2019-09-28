 No. 1 Saint Louis pulls away from No. 3 Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Saint Louis pulls away from No. 3 Mililani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jayden de Laura passed for 367 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Saint Louis pulled away for a 54-21 win over No. 3 Mililani on Friday night at Aloha Stadium despite being plagued by penalties. Read more

