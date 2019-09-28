No. 6 Moanalua dominates in win over Castle

Jeremiah Tauai scored two of Moanalua’s three defensive touchdowns and the sixth-ranked Na Menehune (7-0, 4-0) remained undefeated with a shutout of the Knights (2-5, 2-3) at Moanalua Stadium on Friday. Read more

Tauai notched the first score of the game on a 41-yard interception return and senior slotback Rudy Kealohi added a 3-yard touchdown catch to give Moanalua a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Moanalua senior quarterback RJ Javar opened the third quarter with a 12-yard rush for a touchdown and Kealohi secured his second score of the night on a 32-yard catch.

Senior receiver Dacyres Domingo added a 47-yard touchdown catch two minutes into the fourth quarter and Tauai scored his second touchdown on a 20-yard fumble return. Senior defensive back Aukai Grace added a 20-yard pick-6 for the final score.

Moanalua 48, Castle 0

At Moanalua Stadium

>> Castle (2-5, 2-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

>> Moanalua (7-0, 5-0) 14 0 14 20 — 48

Moanalua—Jeremiah Tauai 41 interception return (Griffin Motas kick)

Moanalua—Rudy Kealohi 3 pass from RJ Javar (Motas kick)

Moanalua—RJ Javar 12 run (Motas kick)

Moanalua—Kealohi 32 pass from Javar (Motas kick)

Moanalua—Dacyres Domingo 47 pass from Javar (Motas kick)

Moanalua—Tauai 20 fumble recovery (Motas kick)

Moanalua—Aukai Grace 20 interception return (2 pt conversion failed)

RUSHING—Castle: Kala Matthews 17-85, Phinseid Sisra 3-7, AJ Igafo 2-7, Chazz Tom 1-4, Blaise Aledo-Estocado 1-2, Braven Aipia-Drummundo 1-1, Kiao 3-(minus 13). Moanalua: Javar

10-47, Darius Johnson 4-4, So’onaoso Saole-Teixeria 2-(minus 2), Braydan Fa’amasino 1-(minus 3), Kealohi 4-(minus 13).

PASSING—Castle: Kila Kiao 5-16-6-61, Matthews 0-0-1-0. Moanalua: Javar 14-19-0-151, Fa’amasino 4-6-0-33, Kealohi 0-0-1-0.

RECEIVING—Castle: Matthews 2-44, Logan Albinio 2-18, Aledo-Estocado 1-(minus 1). Moanalua: Kealohi 11-99, Domingo 2-61, Jansen York 4-16, Lawsen Lee 1-8.