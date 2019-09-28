 No. 6 Moanalua dominates in win over Castle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 6 Moanalua dominates in win over Castle

  • By Noelle Kakimoto Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 2:40 a.m.

Jeremiah Tauai scored two of Moanalua’s three defensive touchdowns and the sixth-ranked Na Menehune (7-0, 4-0) remained undefeated with a shutout of the Knights (2-5, 2-3) at Moanalua Stadium on Friday. Read more

