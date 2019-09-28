 Sulu propels Damien to win over Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sulu propels Damien to win over Kailua

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:36 a.m.

Amo Sulu rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries to lead Damien to a 28-12 win over Kailua on Friday at Aloha Stadium as the Monarchs bounced back from last week’s loss to ‘Iolani. Read more

Previous Story
A few faces have switched sides since No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 3 Mililani last met

Scroll Up