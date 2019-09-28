Waialua tops McKinley to keep pace in OIA D-II playoff chase

Dozens of miles away from the closest competition, Waialua can be a little tough to get to — and tough for the uninitiated to consider in the OIA Division II playoff race. Read more

Dozens of miles away from the closest competition, Waialua can be a little tough to get to — and tough for the uninitiated to consider in the OIA Division II playoff race.

The Bulldogs have a mind to initiate people, as Friday night’s resounding 49-14 defeat of visiting McKinley demonstrated on a dual homecoming/senior game for Waialua (4-4, 3-3 OIA D-II).

“Happy for the seniors. This is their night. The boys, at practice yesterday, they made up their minds that the seniors (were) gonna play this game,” Bulldogs coach Lincoln Barit said.

Right now, Nanakuli (4-2 OIA D-II) leads for the last of four playoff berths. Waialua faces Kalani at Kaiser and closes at Pearl City.

“It’s a tough race. We gotta win outright to secure that fourth seed,” Barit said.

Senior quarterback Kyler Dicion tossed three touchdowns with no interceptions and was 18-for-35 for 283 yards — the sixth-highest passing total in Bulldogs history. The last Bulldog to throw for more was William Sacapulo-Uepa (331) against Anuenue in 2009.

Senior running back Storm Quilinderino rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Junior receiver Justyce Lacar caught five balls for 90 yards, including touchdowns of 21 and 20 yards.

It added up to Waialua’s third game topping 40 points this season.

“It’s just what we needed. The past games, we’ve been down, losing our teammates and stuff,” Dicion said. “Next week we’re going to have all of them back, everybody back (for) the playoffs.

“All the boys did their job tonight.”

The Tigers (1-7, 1-6) got to the field late because of heavy traffic. Their old-school I-formation attack, keyed by senior Alexandria Buchanan, caused more congestion through a scoreless first quarter. But Waialua exploded for 28 points in the second.

McKinley coach Pat Silva turned the keys over to his shotgun spread quarterback Kaena Leopoldo from there.

Waialua’s scoring binge was capped by Kayde Mahuka’s 29-yard interception-return TD.

McKinley responded with Aaron Velasco’s 90-yard kickoff return, speeding down the right sideline all the way to make it 28-6 at halftime.

The Tigers similarly closed the game with a Velasco touchdown, a 77-yard reception from Leopoldo in the final seconds.

Silva mused that he has to find more ways to get the senior Velasco the ball on his otherwise young team.

“We were down two, three touchdowns, and they’re making their adjustments defensively against that I-formation,” Silva said. “I think at that point in time it was time to look at our other formation … there’s guys we can take a look at, and they can make plays if we just execute.”

Waialua 49, McKinley 14

at Waialua

>> McKinley (1-7, 1-6) 0 6 0 8 — 14

>> Waialua (4-4, 3-3) 0 28 7 14 — 49

Waialua—Justyce Lacar 21 pass from Kyler Dicion (Kayde Mahuka kick)

Waialua—Kamu Lorenzo 27 pass from Dicion (Mahuka kick)

Waialua—Storm Quilinderino 25 run (Mahuka kick)

Waialua—Mahuka 29 interception return (Mahuka kick)

McKinley—Aaron Velasco 90 kickoff return (kick failed)

Waialua—Lacar 20 pass from Dicion (Mahuka kick)

Waialua—Quilinderino 11 run (Mahuka kick)

Waialua—Mana Benz 1 run (Mahuka kick)

McKinley—Velasco 77 pass from Kaena Leopoldo (Tyler Sheindlin run)

RUSHING—McKinley: Tyler Sheindlin 6-29, Zion Williams 4-22, Leopoldo 6-15, Franklin Pham 4-7, Khert Vincent-Saing 1-9, Alexandria Buchanan 1-(minus 11). Waialua: Quilinderino 12-143, Mana Benz 4-23, Dicion 4-21, Jonah Baker 2-3.

PASSING—McKinley: Leopoldo 8-23-2-149, Buchanan 0-3-1-0. Waialua: Dicion 18-35-0-283, Mahuka 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Jayden Victorino-Jay 3-32, Quincy Owens-Barnes 2-28, Velasco 1-77, Williams 1-7, Pham 1-5. Waialua: Lacar 5-90, Dylan Yadao 4-42, Quilinderino 3-65, Lorenzo 3-55, Kawika Benz 2-12, Mahuka 1-17, Kai Hoekstra 1-14.