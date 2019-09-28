Waipahu edges Aiea on Amorozo kick in OT

Junior kicker Brycen Amorozo nailed a 37-yard game-winning field goal in overtime to lead the Marauders over Na Alii. Read more

Junior kicker Brycen Amorozo nailed a 37-yard game-winning field goal in overtime to lead the Marauders over Na Alii.

A back-and-forth game continued through the second half, culminating in a frantic finish for Aiea. Kayson Castillo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Javon Miller and Jordan Cezar ran in a 2-point conversion to tie it at 41 in the final two seconds.

State career rushing leader Alfred Failauga scored five touchdowns in Waipahu’s victory, gaining 281 yards on 31 carries.

Waipahu 44, Aiea 41, OT

At Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex

>> Waipahu (3-5, 3-2) 3 21 3 14 3 — 44

>> Aiea (1-7, 1-5) 14 6 7 14 0 — 41

Aiea—Javon Miller 1 run (Tyla Reese Mane kick)

Waipahu—FG Brycen Amorozo 28

Aiea—Miller 75 pass from Kayson Castillo (Mane kick)

Waipahu—Alfred Failuaga 42 run (Amorozo kick)

Waipahu—Failuaga 4 run (Amorozo kick)

Waipahu—Failuaga 12 run (Amorozo kick)

Aiea—Castillo 20 run (kick failed)

Aiea— Jordan Cezar 82 pass from Castillo (Mane kick)

Waipahu—FG Amorozo 26

Waipahu—Failuaga 58 run (Amorozo kick)

Waipahu—Failuaga 5 run (Amorozo kick)

Aiea—Jaron Nash-Johnson 19 pass from Castillo (kick blocked)

Aiea—Miller 5 pass from Castillo (Cezar run)

Waipahu—FG Amorozo 37

RUSHING—Waipahu: Failauga 31-281, Aston Contado 1-33, Cody Marques 8-0. Aiea: Castillo 17-74, Miller 14-66, Josh Canosa 1-(minus 6).

PASSING—Waipahu: Cody Marques 10-21-0-193. Aiea: Castillo 16-31-1-293.

RECEIVING—Waipahu: Jeff Badua 3-66, Branden Tsuchiyama 2-7, Contado 1-39, Titus Suan 1-29, Jovan Gooman 1-15. Aiea: Miller 5-111, Cezar 5-103, Jaron Nash-Johnson 4-82, Daniel Naholowaa-Oneha 2-22, No.84 1-17, Canosa 1-(minus 6).