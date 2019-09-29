Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on. Read more

Filipino-American History Month: Flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Mayor Michael Victorino and Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation, followed by entertainment and food samples outside Kalana o Maui County Building, 200 S. High St. Info: facebook.com/MauiFilipinoChamber, 242-8100, foundation@mauifilipinochamber.com.

Hana metals and electronics recycling event: Department of Environmental Management will accept large appliances, up to 15 auto tires, auto batteries, propane tanks, scrap metal, computers and other electronics from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Hana Landfill. For information on metal drop-offs or businesses that want to participate for a fee, call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 351-3504; for computer drop-offs, 280-6460; for other items, 270-8217.

Community budget meetings: Mayor Michael Victorino is holding community meetings to receive written and verbal comments on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 at 5:30 p.m. (all meetings) Monday at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku, Oct. 7 at Paia Community Center and Oct. 8 at Kihei Community Center. Call the Budget Office at 270-7855 or visit mauicounty.gov/Budget.

Urban Design Review Board: Hale Maluhia Mauka LLC’s plan for a two-story, 5,170-square-foot commercial building at Kulamalu Town Center will be reviewed at a meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Planning Department Conference Room in Wailuku.

>> The County Council’s Affordable Housing Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss proposed bill allowing county to enter into agreement with state Department of Human Services to implement Kahului Affordable Housing for Homeless Families Ohana Zone, a 12-unit rental housing project at former college dormitory site at Wahinepio and Kaahumanu avenues, with county to receive $864,200 to fund rental housing and related services.

>> The Council’s Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee meets 9 a.m. Wednesday to consider a proposed Kihei- Makena Community Plan amendment to agriculture for 257 acres in Maalaea for proposed Maalaea Agriculture Subdivision project.

>> The Council’s Healthy Families and Communities Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss management of Lahaina Banyan Court Park in Lahaina Historic District, and a proposed bill to prohibit commercial ocean recreational activity at Wahikuli Wayside Park.

Send calendar items to maui@staradvertiser.com.