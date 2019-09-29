 On the Scene: Tongan American model Veronica Pome‘e | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Scene: Tongan American model Veronica Pome‘e

After seven years as a full-time professional model, Pome‘e made history when she became the first woman of Pacific Islander descent to be selected for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. Read more

