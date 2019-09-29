On the Scene: Tongan American model Veronica Pome‘e

After seven years as a full-time professional model, Pome‘e made history when she became the first woman of Pacific Islander descent to be selected for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. Read more

Tongan American Veronica Pome‘e was born and raised in southern California, speaking Tongan at home with her family and fluent English in the community. In college, she became active in community programs for disadvantaged young people. At some of those community-service events, Pome‘e had her first experiences with modeling, which eventually became her profession.

After seven years as a full-time professional model, Pome‘e made history when she became the first woman of Pacific Islander descent to be selected for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. She’s featured in the 2019 issue. She celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this month.

What were your expectations when you decided to participate in the Sports Illustrated Model Search?

When I first thought about it I was confident, but when I went to the open call I did not think that I was going to get it. I was actually the biggest girl there when it came down to the finalists, so I didn’t expect it.

When did they tell you that you were going to be in the magazine?

They didn’t tell me. They just said that I was in the top six. The top six go to shoot (on location) but it’s not guaranteed. So it was just as much as a surprise when the magazine came out.

Seeing you in Sports Illustrated has inspired many people who haven’t been seen people like them in the Swimsuit issue before — Polynesians, Melanesians, Micronesians, people who don’t fit the usual ethnic and racial boxes, and, of course, “plus size” women. How you handle being an inspiration?

I think the most important thing is that I use my platform to raise awareness of issues that affect the people of Oceania and also as a member of the young generation. I want to be sure that I’m present for the important conversations on issues that are not necessarily discussed by the young generation and find ways to make it cool or hip to be informed on social or political issues.

Does the whole “big woman”/“plus size woman”/“curvy woman” thing get old?

It does. You would think that the conversation would be becoming more normalized but honestly it’s not. The higher that you get in these fashion spaces and in high fashion, you can clearly see that they do like to categorize us, they like to label us, and in certain parts of the world they still aren’t upgrading the bigger woman. It’s important to continue the conversation (about size and body shape) but also make sure that we’re getting down to the root of where this conversation starts.

What’s next for you?

I just became the face for Sea Level Rising, an initiative that was started by Honorable Frederica (Tuita Filipe), she’s one of the (Tongan) royals. Right now we’re working on a “no plastics” campaign and, more importantly, to raise awareness of climate change. It’s something that hits close to home for me, and for people across the Pacific. I’m also developing a skin care line working with the coffee farmers in Tonga. It’s another way for me to give back to my roots, to my culture and stay close in with the community there – and how I can be more of service as an American Tongan.

Are there differences between being a Tongan American and a Tongan national?

My parents always made sure that we (kids) learned our language and culture, but being raised (in the United States) in this school of thought is a very different approach to things. (Tongan culture) can be kind of a tough love approach, we’re not allowed to express ourselves, and sometimes it’s in our nature to come off very aggressive because we weren’t taught to express our self any other way. At the same time, we’re known for being a very loving, very caring, very giving people. There’s all these beautiful things in the culture that can get lost in the confusion. My generation and the ones after me will definitely be able to understand that it’s OK to be open, it’s OK to be vulnerable and its OK to speak up on things if you feel that something is wrong. The generations before us weren’t raised like that.

What would you like to be doing in 10 years?

I definitely want to have more programs implemented in schools and in the community, like after-school programs. I definitely want to be able to retire in Tonga and open up a bed-and-breakfast, maybe in less than 10 years, set it up so they can run it while I’m not there. Obviously I would love to have a family and to be in love, and to thrive and continue to evolve, and to help everybody else tap into what their purpose is and what their calling is.

What’s the best decision you’ve ever made — till now?

Community work. When I got into the community work I started to discover who I was and what my purpose was. I started to love myself more and to have so much more clarity on my life and how God is going to use to me. I never thought that I’d be modeling but here I am. Who knows what (plans) God has for me?

Reach John Berger at jberger@staradvertiser.com.