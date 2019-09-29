 Show Biz: Event will celebrate life of theater icon Terence Knapp | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Show Biz

Show Biz: Event will celebrate life of theater icon Terence Knapp

  • By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A celebration of life, reflecting the prolific and groundbreaking achievements of professor-actor-director Terence Knapp, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Kennedy Theatre. Read more

