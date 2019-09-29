Maui Arts: Newly refurbished baby grand piano gets a spin

A new space for chamber music in Kihei — that’s cause for celebration. Read more

A new space for chamber music in Kihei — that’s cause for celebration. Of all the classical genres, chamber music is the most various, the most portable, the most flexible and prismatic. It requires no palatial infrastructure, no armies of performers.

From medieval to contemporary, for novices and virtuosos in just about any constellation, one-off to lifelong, it offers no end of temptations: trifles, profundities, intimate confessions, epic frescoes. How closely players listen to each other counts as much as how brilliantly they play.

The ProArts series is made possible by the acquisition of a concert-worthy piano: a Kawai baby grand refurbished by Ruth Murata of the Maui Music Conservatory, purchased through the offices of Jeff Alfriend, a prominent force in Maui’s classical music circles, with funding from Vicki Gumm on behalf of the Kling Family Foundation.

In case a baby grand (approximately 5 feet in length) seems an insufficient vehicle for scores typically executed on a concert grand (9 feet and over), remember the scale of the ProArts Playhouse with its 104 seats — and its tag line, “Little theater … big talent.”

As the first to give the ProArts Kawai a spin, Jacopo Giacopuzzi has this to say: “Mmmm. Size doesn’t matter.”