 OCCC guard, deputy sheriff will not be prosecuted in fatal shootings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

OCCC guard, deputy sheriff will not be prosecuted in fatal shootings

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

The state Department of Public Safety had zero fatal shootings in the past 10 years until Feb. 18, when a deputy sheriff shot in the back a small, disabled, homeless man who had been drinking beer at the state Capitol rotunda. Read more

Previous Story
Ocean Watch: Octopuses change colors depending on the situation

Scroll Up