 Skywatch: Hawaii’s October night sky to feature Jupiter, Saturn, meteors and ‘Kite of Kawelo’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Skywatch

Skywatch: Hawaii’s October night sky to feature Jupiter, Saturn, meteors and ‘Kite of Kawelo’

  • By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy Imiloa Astronomy Center of ­Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Throughout October the two largest planets of the solar system will be visible in the southwest throughout the early evening. Read more

Previous Story
Ocean Watch: Octopuses change colors depending on the situation

Scroll Up