War is coming to the MACC — and dancing is allowed.

The Grammy Award-winning band known for such hits as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “Cisco Kid” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. The center announced that a dance floor will be set up in front of the stage for ticketed patrons on the orchestra level.

MACC members can buy tickets now, with sales open to the general public starting Saturday. Tickets are $15 to $85, with a limited number of premium $125 seats available.

War, whose music spans funk, Latin, jazz, rock, blues and other genres, has sold more than 50 million records.

The group was brought together in Southern California by veteran record producer Jerry Goldstein (“My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Hang On Sloopy,” “I Want Candy”) and rock legend Eric Burdon of the British band the Animals, according to the American band’s website.

Originally known as Eric Burdon and War, the group toured extensively across Europe and the United States. After two album releases in 1970, Burdon left the group, which would go on to release its first hit album without him, “All Day Music,” in 1971.

Current band members include founding band member Leroy “Lonnie” Jordan (keyboard, vocals), Stuart Ziff (guitar, vocals), Marcos Reyes (percussion), Scott Martin (saxophone), Stanley Behrens (harmonica, vocals, saxophone), Rene Camacho (bass) and Sal Rodrigues (drums).

War is also slated to play Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Dec. 29-31.

Gilliom offers new show

In a separate announcement last week, the MACC said Maui actor-musician Eric Gilliom’s new one-man show will debut Nov. 29 and 30 in the McCoy Studio Theater.

“The White Hawaiian” show was co-created by writer-director Brian Kohne (Kuleana) and represents the first collaboration between the pair since their 2010 comedy “Get a Job,” which was filmed on Maui.

In his new show Gilliom “explores identity through the lens of Hawaiian history, contemporary culture and family,” the announcement said.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35.

Purchase tickets to both events at the MACC box office, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, by phone at 242-SHOW or online at mauiarts.org.