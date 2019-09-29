 Pac-Five rides tough defense to streak-ending win over Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Pac-Five rides tough defense to streak-ending win over Kalani

  • By Liam Monahan, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After dominating its previous two opponents — McKinley and Pearl City — Kalani came into Saturday’s game against Pac-Five on a roll. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard: Sept. 29, 2019

Scroll Up