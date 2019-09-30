An attention-getting rate request

Aim high, settle lower — that’s a classic bargaining tactic. But a 34% average increase in rates, as proposed by interisland cargo shipping company, Young Brothers LLC? That’ll get people’s attention. Read more

Aim high, settle lower — that’s a classic bargaining tactic. But a 34% average increase in rates, as proposed by interisland cargo shipping company, Young Brothers LLC? That’ll get people’s attention.

How much of an increase, if any, can be justified and actually approved will be vetted in the year ahead. The proposed increase would certainly impact businesses that routinely ship items interisland and their customers; Young Brothers, meanwhile, is entitled a reasonable rate of return on its regulated operations. Expect public hearings early next year to be lively.

REAL ID will be here soon

Government officials are advising against procrastination in securing REAL ID — a driver’s license or state ID card emblazoned with star in a gold circle. It will be required to pass through airport security points, effective Oct. 1, 2020. (Some other forms of ID, such as U.S. and foreign government-issued passports, will also be accepted.)

To avoid last-minute-rush hassles, now is the time to take REAL ID action: A driver’s license can be renewed up to six months prior to expiration; see honolulu.gov/csd. Also, a license duplicate with the star can be ordered online.