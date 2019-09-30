 Convoy protests construction of Sherwood Forest complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Convoy protests construction of Sherwood Forest complex

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.

A convoy of about 40 vehicles drove across the island Sunday — beginning in Pearl City and ending at Waimanalo’s Sherwood Forest — in a show of solidarity with Native Hawaiians protesting the building of a $1.4 million athletic field at the Waimanalo Bay Beach Park. Read more

