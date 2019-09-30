 Diamond Head’s popularity with visitors keeps it in the top position on a list of sites requiring rescues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Diamond Head’s popularity with visitors keeps it in the top position on a list of sites requiring rescues

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

On any given day, hundreds of hikers flock to Diamond Head State Monument to climb its summit trail with breathtaking views, jostling with a crowd of others that make it there by foot, car and tour bus. Read more

Vital statistics, Sept. 20-26

