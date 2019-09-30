NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Did not start and did not record any tackles in a loss against the Chiefs. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted four times for an average of 46.5 yards, with a net of 45.5 yards against the Raiders. He placed two punts inside the 20.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was not active in a win at Arizona.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Started at receiver but did most of his damage in other areas in a victory at Indianapolis. He rushed twice for 74 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown. He returned two punts for 4 yards and two kickoffs for 33 yards.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver — Placed on season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Completed 18 of 27 passes for 227 yards and three first-half touchdowns in a win at Atlanta. He also rushed three times for 22 yards.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Plays today against the Bengals.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Had a solo tackle against the Falcons.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was not active for Thursday’s game at Green Bay.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Was idle this week

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Made a 37-yard field goal but missed a 52-yarder. Made his only extra-point kick vs. the Panthers.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Was active against the Packers on Thursday but did not record any statistics.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was not active against the Bears.