Pack mentality fueled Hawaii football team’s blowout of Nevada

Each week of the season, the Hawaii football team rehearses being spontaneous. Read more

Each week of the season, the Hawaii football team rehearses being spontaneous.

And for the past two years, the Rainbow Warriors worked on a surprise play in which they lined up as if quarterback Cole McDonald were to take a knee only to have slotback Cedric Byrd accept a handoff and dash.

“I’ve been waiting for it since I got here,” said Byrd, who joined the Warriors in January 2018. “They put the play in the fall semester I got here. We go over special situations every Friday. I’ve been waiting for the opportunity.”

At the urging of left guard J.R. Hensley and McDonald, head coach Nick Rolovich agreed to call the play in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 54-3 rout of Nevada this past Saturday. Byrd not only gained 29 yards to set up Ryan Meskell’s 44-yard field goal, but it further cemented the trust between the coaches and players.

During games, Rolovich, who calls the offensive plays, often asks players for their feedback and observations.

>> Photo Gallery: Game day photos: Hawaii at Nevada

“I feel the coaches trust what we see on the field,” Byrd said. “(Rolovich) asks us after every drive: ‘What do you see? What plays do you think will be open?’ He wants to give us an opportunity to say what we feel.”

Against Central Arkansas, Rolovich handed the play-calling duties to McDonald for a series. McDonald led the Warriors 89 yards on 12 plays, their longest scoring drive of the game.

Rolovich encourages players to communicate freely with the coaches.

“What’s nice is there’s a trust that they care,” Rolovich said. “They have that open dialogue, and that willingness to be honest. … We want this to be, at some point, a player-run team. You have to let them develop. We put a lot of activities to grow and build that trust every day we’re together. They know the coaches care about them. This is steps to becoming a man.”

Rolovich said the players are embracing their roles. Andrew Choi, a walk-on, blocked a punt that Justice Augafa recovered for a touchdown. In his third UH season, Augafa has found a place on special teams after rotating at safety, running back and receiver.

“I appreciate the coaches for putting me in the right place at the right time,” Augafa said. “I honestly believe anybody on our team could have made that play. It was great for the coaches to over-prepare us in all three facets of the game.”

Jason-Matthew Sharsh often is overlooked in the Warriors’ four-wide offense. But he made a spine-bending catch near the laces of his Under Armour cleat and secured a 12-yard scoring pass en route to a nine-reception, 123-yard performance against Nevada.

“It’s been Byrd, it’s been JoJo (Ward), it’s been (Jared) Smart,” Rolovich said. “For Sharsh to get in there and get some yardage … is a tribute to his hard work.”

A week earlier, true freshman Kaimana “Bubba” Wa‘a was on the scout team. On Saturday he made his first start at right guard. The starting offensive line allowed only one sack.

“I think we got a glimpse of what the possibilities of this team are,” Rolovich said. “You talk about contributions from everybody. I think everybody on this trip did something to help us win, and they know that.”