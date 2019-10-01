Repaving Hanauma Bay road

It’s Tuesday, so Oahu’s iconic Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve would’ve been closed anyway for its weekly closure day to rest the bay and its delicate marine ecosystem. Read more

It’s Tuesday, so Oahu’s iconic Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve would’ve been closed anyway for its weekly closure day to rest the bay and its delicate marine ecosystem.

But Hanauma will continue to be closed to visitors for the rest of this week, for a $295,000 repaving project of the entire roadway, from the Kalanianaole Highway entrance down to the nature preserve parking lots. Hanauma is set to reopen at 6 a.m. Oct. 7 — which will give the marine critters an extended break from us humans.

When hiking, be prepared

From Jan. 1, 2015, through April 30, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to nearly 1,400 hiker-related calls. Due to the sheer number of visitors venturing up the popular trail at Diamond Head State Monument, that relatively easy trek saw the most rescues, 195; followed by the more cardio-intensive Koko Crater Stairs, 125.

Since both attractions have scant shade, it’s not surprising that many of the rescues were due to heat exhaustion and lack of water. Among the top lessons learned: Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to start drinking water to fend of dehydration.