By Request: Leftovers find worthy home in bread pudding

If you are trying to pursue a diet low in carbs and/or dairy, look away now. Today’s recipe violates all those strictures, and probably some others, too.

Mandy Bowers was awash in leftover sourdough bread when she wrote in search of suggestions for using them up.

My solution: Plaster that bread in eggs, cheese and milk. In other words, a bread pudding, but a savory version that could be a one-dish meal.

I think of this as the bread version of fried rice — a great way to use up leftovers. Throw in whatever you’ve got.

A basic formula: Match the amount of cubed bread with an equal amount (by volume) of raw vegetables, shredded cheese and meat (although you can easily go vegetarian with this and leave out any meat). Add 1/2 cup of chopped fresh herbs if you’ve got ‘em. If you don’t, add a good sprinkling of salt and pepper. Milk should be about a third the amount of bread (so for 6 cups bread, 2 cups milk), and use 2 eggs per cup of milk. Cover and bake.

This recipe is for the version I made last week. I used bacon (because that’s what I had), but leftover chicken or ham would also work, or Italian sausage or even Spam. The veggies are all interchangeable as well. My ingredient list is long, but I had a lot of stuff at hand. You could certainly simplify.

Note that this version uses 6 cups of spinach, which goes beyond the 1-1 ratio of bread to add-ins, but that’s because leafy greens cook down so much. I chose Gruyere cheese, a rich version of Swiss cheese, found in most supermarkets, but use whatever you like. For that matter, use any kind of bread you have, and if you only have fresh bread, just let your cut-up cubes air-dry for a few hours.

Your pudding will emerge all puffy and beautiful, although the puffiness will subside somewhat by the time you eat. Still, you’ll impress yourself.

SAVORY SOURDOUGH BREAD PUDDING

By Betty Shimabukuro

6 slices bacon

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced mushrooms (any type)

1 cup diced bell pepper (any color)

1 cup diced tomatoes

5 ounces spinach (about 6 cups)

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup chopped basil

1 tablespoon minced rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 pound stale sourdough bread, cut in 1-inch cubes (about 6 cups)

4 ounces shredded Gruyere cheese

4 large eggs

2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking pan or line with parchment.

Saute bacon and onion in a large skillet over medium-high heat, until onions are soft. Add mushrooms, bell pepper and tomato; saute 1 minute. Add spinach in batches, stirring until it all wilts. Stir in herbs. Taste and add salt as needed.

Turn off heat and add bread, stirring until well combined. Fold in Gruyere. Scoop mixture into prepared pan.

Beat eggs in milk; pour over bread pieces.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Let pan sit as oven heats, at least 15 minutes, so bread can absorb liquid.

Cover pan with foil; bake 45 minutes, until center is set.

Remove foil; sprinkle with Parmesan. Return to oven for 5 minutes.

Let sit five minutes before serving. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: (not including added salt to taste): 450 calories, 26 g total fat, 11 g saturated fat, 175 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 23 g protein.

