The Electric Kitchen: Kid-friendly recipes make cooking fun

Instilling a love of cooking is one of the best gifts we can give our children — and ourselves. Teaching little ones skills in the kitchen while spending quality time is a win for everyone.

There are tasks for all ages. Stirring and mixing is a no-fail way to involve younger kids. Older children can shape cookie dough or crimp pie edges. Even kids who don’t want to get hands-on can do meal planning or read recipes as you cook.

This week, have your little chefs don aprons and help them make these kid-approved recipes.

FLOURLESS PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate morsels

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

In large bowl, stir peanut butter, sugar, egg, baking soda and salt until well blended. Stir in chocolate.

Drop dough on baking sheets by rounded tablespoonfuls, placed 2 inches apart.

Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned.

Cool on baking sheets on wire rack 5 minutes, then transfer cookies onto rack and cool for an additional 15 minutes. Makes 2 dozen.

Approximate nutritional information, per cookie: 140 calories, 80 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 3 g protein.

PANKO CRUSTED TOFU TENDERS

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

Cooking spray

2 (14-ounce blocks) extra-firm tofu packed in water

1-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

2/3 cup cornstarch

3 large eggs

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

>> Sauce:

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon grated garlic

1/2 cup apricot preserves

1 teaspoon EACH toasted sesame oil, apple cider vinegar and Asian chili sauce

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Generously coat rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Drain tofu. Halve 1 block crosswise; keep halving pieces crosswise until you have 8. Repeat with other block of tofu. Lay pieces on paper towels and blot dry, gently squeezing out as much water as possible. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and set aside.

Pour cornstarch on a plate. Crack eggs in a shallow bowl, add 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper and whisk until combined. Put panko, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in another shallow bowl. Line up the tofu, cornstarch, eggs, panko and prepared baking sheet.

Working with 1 to 2 pieces of tofu at a time, coat in cornstarch, shaking off excess, then dip in egg to coat. Dredge in panko, pressing panko gently into surface of the tofu. Place breaded tofu on baking sheet.

Generously coat tops of tofu with cooking spray. Bake until browned and crisp, 30 to 35 minutes, turning baking sheet halfway through.

Make sauce: In small skillet over medium, heat oil. Add ginger and garlic; stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low, add remaining ingredients, stir until combined and cooked through.

Serve with tofu. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including Asian chili sauce): 620 calories, 15 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, greater than 1,000 mg sodium, 94 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 18 g sugar, 28 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.